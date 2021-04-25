road work
Stock Image

Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for April 25 through May 1

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Warrior Dr Widening Project (just east of New Salem Hwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: City contractor will be making turn lane improvements on Warrior Dr just east of New Salem Hwy. Shoulder, box culverts, storm drain and curb work continues. There will be minor lane closures and traffic interruptions. Traffic will be detoured onto Forrest St, Lee St and Roberts St. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Highland Ave Utility Installation Work (between Forrest St and Evergreen St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Water Resources Department crews will be performing utility installation work on Highland Ave between Forrest St and Evergreen St. The segment of Highland Ave will be closed. Access to local residents will be kept open. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Riverwatch Apartments Sewer Tie-in Work (Warrior Dr just south of New Salem Hwy)

Expected Shoulder Closures: Tuesday through Thursday: As part of the Riverwatch Apartment, the contractor for the development will be working along the shoulder of Warrior Dr installing sewer lines. The shoulder will be closed. All travel lanes will be kept open and there will be no traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:
1. Saint Andrews Dr between Cason Trl and Old Fort Pkwy (milling work)
2. Cason Trl between Saint Andrews and Cason Ln (millingwork)
3. Highland Ave (plating and casting work)
4. Bridge Ave between Old Fort Pkwy and New Salem Hwy (plating, casting and loop cutting work)
5. E Northfield Blvd between Huntwood Dr and Village Ct (sewer rehabilitation work)
Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24
Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. The southbound approach on Cason Ln at New Salem Hwy has be reduced to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls will be in-place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Spot Milling and Paving
Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for spot milling and paving operations between MM 53-61 and Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 westbound from MM 96-97 and MM 74-73


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here