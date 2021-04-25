Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for April 25 through May 1

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Warrior Dr Widening Project (just east of New Salem Hwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: City contractor will be making turn lane improvements on Warrior Dr just east of New Salem Hwy. Shoulder, box culverts, storm drain and curb work continues. There will be minor lane closures and traffic interruptions. Traffic will be detoured onto Forrest St, Lee St and Roberts St. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Highland Ave Utility Installation Work (between Forrest St and Evergreen St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Water Resources Department crews will be performing utility installation work on Highland Ave between Forrest St and Evergreen St. The segment of Highland Ave will be closed. Access to local residents will be kept open. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Riverwatch Apartments Sewer Tie-in Work (Warrior Dr just south of New Salem Hwy)

Expected Shoulder Closures: Tuesday through Thursday: As part of the Riverwatch Apartment, the contractor for the development will be working along the shoulder of Warrior Dr installing sewer lines. The shoulder will be closed. All travel lanes will be kept open and there will be no traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Saint Andrews Dr between Cason Trl and Old Fort Pkwy (milling work)

2. Cason Trl between Saint Andrews and Cason Ln (millingwork)

3. Highland Ave (plating and casting work)

4. Bridge Ave between Old Fort Pkwy and New Salem Hwy (plating, casting and loop cutting work)

5. E Northfield Blvd between Huntwood Dr and Village Ct (sewer rehabilitation work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. The southbound approach on Cason Ln at New Salem Hwy has be reduced to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls will be in-place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Spot Milling and Paving

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for spot milling and paving operations between MM 53-61 and Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 westbound from MM 96-97 and MM 74-73