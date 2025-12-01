Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Returns Dec. 14 With “A Sweet Christmas” Theme

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation is gearing up for one of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions as the annual Christmas Parade returns on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Floats, bands, dancers, and community groups will make their way down East Main Street near MTSU, continuing through downtown and ending on Walnut Street, one block past the Square. This year’s theme, A Sweet Christmas, invites participants to bring festive, candy-inspired creativity to the parade route.

The parade, held each year on the second Sunday of December, draws families from across the community to celebrate the season together.

Registration is now open for those interested in joining the lineup. Details and entry forms are available through Eventeny.

