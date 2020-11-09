Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting entries in this year’s Murfreesboro Christmas Parade. The parade is taking place on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 2pm. It will begin on East Main Street by MTSU, near Womack Lane, and end on Walnut Street one block past the Public Square.

Those interested in participating should review the information and rules. There is no entry fee to participate in the parade this year. Applications are being accepted until Nov. 25 at 4pm.

This year the event will be co-hosted by WGNS Radio along with the City of Murfreesboro.

For more information about the Christmas Parade, contact Rachel Singer, 615-642-3723.

Parade route and additional information.