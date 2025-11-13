Murfreesboro Chinese Restaurant Scores 62 in Latest Health Inspection

No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill in Murfreesboro scored low on its routine health inspection on November 6, 2025, receiving a score of 62 out of 100. Inspectors embargoed 20 pounds of food and cited 19 violations, primarily related to temperature control and employee hygiene. More Health Inspections Here!

Read Full Report Here!

Establishment: No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill

Location: 1144 Fortress Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Inspection Date: November 6, 2025

Inspection Score: 62

Embargoed Food: 20 pounds

Violations Found

19 total violations cited. Employees failed to wash hands after going outside and between work areas. Employee cups stored on prep tables. Advil and unlabeled degreaser bottles improperly stored. Food stored on floor. Raw shrimp stored next to chives. Equipment issues: three-compartment sink not set up, wet-stacking, improper container storage, broken strainer, handleless cups used as scoops, dirty equipment.

Critical Violations

20 pounds of food embargoed: Shell eggs (2 lbs) at room temperature instead of 41°F. Crisp strips (2 lbs) in cardboard without liner. Undated cooked items (18 lbs total): sesame chicken (4 lbs), kung po (4 lbs), chicken on sticks (5 lbs), dumplings (5 lbs) – all cooked 3 days prior. Cooked chicken cooling improperly at 68°F.

Recent Inspection Scores:

November 6, 2025: 62 (Routine Inspection)

April 16, 2025: 94 (Follow-Up Inspection)

April 15, 2025: 73 (Routine Inspection)

November 8, 2024: 91 (Follow-Up Inspection)

October 31, 2024: 76 (Routine Inspection)

Name Score Address Type Date No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill 62 1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 Sabaidee Cafe 87 505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/07/2025 Bubble Tea Cafe 87 2486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 EL PARIENTE 92 198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/06/2025 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429 92 2697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 Camino Real #4 94 408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/10/2025 China Spring 94 1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/07/2025

