Murfreesboro Car Burglars Still on the Run After Stealing Multiple Vehicles and Firing Shots at Officers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No officers were injured when a group of car burglars fired at them during a foot pursuit on West Street Monday morning. The individuals remain on the run.

Police received a call around 4:57 a.m. for an abandoned vehicle parked on East Street with the doors open. While on scene, officers received another call about reckless drivers on West Street. Officers encountered several underaged males in four vehicles attempted to leave the area. Two cars wrecked, and multiple individuals took off running. The individuals fired several shots at officers as they chased them on foot. No officers fired their service weapons.

Eleven vehicles, including a dirt bike and ATV, were recovered; all were reported stolen. Two stolen handguns were also recovered.

The owners of the recovered vehicles were notified. Eight were able to pick up their autos and one was towed. Two other stolen cars have yet to be found.

Three Murfreesboro City Schools, Hobgood Elementary, Bradley Academy and Reeve’s Rogers Elementary School, and two county schools, were put on a modified lockdown while police searched the area with a K9.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators say the cars were stolen from homes in the Southridge Dr. and Weston Blvd. area.

There were also multiple car break-ins in the same area. Police recovered some of the stolen property including a laptop. A stolen AR-15 and handgun have yet to be recovered.

Anyone in the area who has home video or doorbell camera video is asked to send it to Sgt. Tommy Massey at [email protected]

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE CRIME NEWS