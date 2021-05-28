A 19-year-old man wanted for the February 15 murder of Adam Pickle, 23, at the Villages of Meadowood Apartments on Rice Road was arrested today by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Qwaveion Wilson, who is last known to have lived in Murfreesboro, is facing a charge of criminal homicide and will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

