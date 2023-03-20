Murder Suspect Captured in La Vergne

By
Source Staff
-
0
84
Photo: Metro Nashville PD
Photo: Metro Nashville PD

Kevin Rivera, 19, has been arrested for the murder of Eric Contreras, 19, and the wounding of Contreras’ pregnant girlfriend, 18, on McBride Rd in Antioch on March 17, 2023, reports MNPS.

Rivera was arrested at a home in LaVergne.

The shooting appears related to an ongoing dispute.

