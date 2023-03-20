Murder Suspect Captured in La Vergne

Kevin Rivera, 19, has been arrested for the murder of Eric Contreras, 19, and the wounding of Contreras’ pregnant girlfriend, 18, on McBride Rd in Antioch on March 17, 2023, reports MNPS.

