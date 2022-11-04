Friday, November 4, 2022
CrimeNashvilleNews

Murder Fugitive Arrested in Illinois for July Nashville Murder

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
1
Markarion Cole, 21
Markarion Cole, 21

From Metro Police

November 3, 2022 – Murder fugitive Markarion Cole, 21, who is wanted for the July 22 targeted murder of Kentrail Williams, 23, is in custody in Kane County, Illinois.

Acting on information provided by the MNPD, authorities in Kane County arrested Cole during the night. He is being held without bond pending his return to Nashville.

A criminal homicide arrest warrant accuses Cole of shooting Williams at the Thornton’s market on Eagle View Boulevard at Bell Road just as Williams walked out of the store.

Homicide Unit Detective Bobby Samuels led this investigation.

Source Staff
Source Staff
This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
