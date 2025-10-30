Multiple Vehicle Burglaries Reported in La Vergne

Early this morning, a large number of vehicle burglaries occurred in the area of Waldron Road and Debbie Lane. La Vergne officers have been responding to calls and collecting as much information as possible.

Detectives are actively investigating these incidents and working to identify and charge the individuals involved.

If you have video footage of any suspicious vehicles or activity between midnight and 4:00 AM, please contact police. Any information, no matter how small, can help police keep the community safe and assist the victims impacted by these crimes.

