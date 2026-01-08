Multiple Traffic Upgrades Underway Across Smyrna

Several roadway improvement projects are moving forward in Smyrna as crews work to improve traffic flow and safety at key intersections.

Sam Ridley Pkwy at Lowry Street (TDOT Project):

New traffic signals are being added on Lowry Street at the I-24 ramps and Jefferson Pike. Signal foundations are complete, with signal installation scheduled for April 1, 2026. The overall project is expected to be completed by April 2026.

Sewart’s Landing (Developer-Led Project):

Improvements are underway to enhance traffic flow near the Lowry Street Bridge and Motlow College Boulevard.

Adding a right-turn lane from the bridge to Motlow College Blvd

Installing a new traffic signal at the Sewart’s Landing entrance

Adding an additional lane on Motlow College Blvd for dedicated left, thru, and right turns

Mast arm delivery and installation are planned for early April 2026, with project completion expected by July 2026.

Sam Ridley Pkwy at Old Nashville Hwy (TDOT Local Managed Project):

This major intersection upgrade will add two through lanes and double left-turn lanes on all four approaches, along with drainage improvements. The contractor is back on site with lane closures in place. Completion is scheduled for December 2026.

For a complete list of active projects, visit: https://www.townofsmyrna.org/how_do_i/project_updates.php

