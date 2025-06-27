Multiple Suspects Arrested in a String of Drive-by Shootings

June 27, 2025 – Detectives from the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Violent Crimes Unit have arrested six suspects in connection with a series of drive-by shootings and retaliatory shootings that occurred over the past week. An innocent 11-year-old girl was injured in one of the shootings.

The first incident took place at the Abbington Apartments on Bradyville Pike on Sunday, June 22, at 10:05 a.m. A shooter in a blue Volkswagen sedan fired shots at a group of people, striking two apartments. No one was injured. Police arrested Kevin Hatter, 20, and two 16-year-old males. Hatter faces charges of reckless endangerment, vandalism, and possession of an altered tag. The juveniles face separate charges.

The intended victims of the Abbington Apartments shooting allegedly fired shots from a car at a group of mini-bike riders on Greenland Avenue on Monday, June 23, at 7:23 p.m. No injuries were reported. Officers arrested Ke’Marion Bass, 19, and Kameron Dunnaway, 18, charging them with felony reckless endangerment and felony vandalism. Detectives have also obtained warrants for Ny’Esha Lawrence, 19, who remains at large.

Bass and Dunnaway were later targeted at Green Meadows Apartments on Warrior Drive on Monday at 10:05 p.m. Benjamin Hicks, 19, allegedly fired shots them from a car. An 11-year-old girl was injured when a bullet entered her bedroom, and bullets also damaged an SUV and a car. Hicks faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and reckless endangerment.

Detectives say these were all targeted shootings that involved a small group of individuals.

Hatter is held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $63,500 bond. He will appear in General Sessions court on Sept. 8. The two juveniles were released from the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center. Bass and Dunnaway remain in jail on $36,000 bonds each. They have hearings also set for Sept. 8. Hicks is held on a $1 million bond, with a hearing scheduled for Sept. 8.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

