Multiple RCS Schools Hosting Food Banks, Drives

Rutherford County Schools is coordinating a district-wide effort to collect and distribute non-perishable food and household supplies to support families in need across the community.

Multiple schools within the district are hosting donation drives through November.

Other participating schools are collecting items such as microwavable foods, individually wrapped snacks, Ramen noodles and household cleaning supplies.

Donors may drop off items during school hours at the front offices of participating schools. Some receipt of donations may require online registration via forms as indicated by individual schools.

For a full list of participating schools, collection dates and contact persons, visit this link.

