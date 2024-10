Multiple were trapped inside a vehicle following a crash early Thursday, WSMV reports.

Around 2:30 am, officials responded to the incident on I-24 West near Old Fort Parkway and located an overturned van.

The victims were trapped but later extricated with the help of Murfreesboro Fire Department.

No information on the victims’ current conditions have been released. The crash is under investigation.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email