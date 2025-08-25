Multiple Overnight Single-Lane Closures to Take Place at BNA for Investigative Drilling

Investigative drilling for the new rental car facility and parking garage at Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) will occur this week, necessitating multiple overnight single-lane closures along the terminal roadway.

From Monday, Aug. 25 to Thursday, Aug. 28, there will be multiple overnight single-lane closures along Terminal Drive and BNA Park Drive while crews perform investigative drilling for the new rental car facility and parking garage. The new rental car complex and garage are part of New Horizon, the current growth and expansion program at BNA. Drivers are encouraged to watch for work zones and follow signage. ​

For more information about New Horizon, visit BNANewHorizon.com.​

