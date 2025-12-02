Multiple Crashes In Nashville Leave Three Dead, Others Injured

Three people were killed in a series of deadly crashes across Nashville over the weekend. All three incidents remain under investigation.

One of the crashes happened late Saturday on Brick Church Pike near Moorewood Drive, where a female pedestrian was struck and killed. Investigators say a 17-year-old driving a Nissan Versa reported the woman was standing near the double yellow lines when she walked into his path as he traveled northbound. The teen attempted to avoid her but was unable to stop in time.

Police said the teen left the scene, went home, and later told his parents, who contacted dispatch. He was arrested on charges including leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, driving without a license, driving without insurance, and failure to report.

Before the crash was officially reported, a 25-year-old man driving a Ford Fusion told police he swerved to avoid what he believed was a mattress in the roadway and thought he struck a pothole. When he reached his home and inspected the vehicle, he discovered the woman’s body underneath and immediately called authorities. Police said that driver showed no signs of impairment. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

Just hours later, around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 East near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit ramp. Investigators say a 2001 red Lincoln Navigator was traveling too fast in heavy traffic when it rammed into the back of a stopped Toyota Sienna.

The impact pushed the Sienna into a Ford Edge, which was then forced into a Freightliner. The driver of the Navigator fled the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.

Two backseat passengers in the Sienna, Queen Umuhoza, 19, of LaVergne, and Francine Nyanduhura, 22, of Smyrna, died at the scene. The Sienna’s driver and front-seat passenger were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Edge was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators said there was no evidence of impairment. Anyone with information about the driver of the Lincoln Navigator is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

In a third fatal crash around noon Sunday, a tractor-trailer driver was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 40 West at Briley Parkway. The victim was identified as Aniceto Trujillo, 65, of Denair.

Police said an 18-year-old driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla entered I-40 West from the Briley Parkway ramp, failed to negotiate the turn, and drove into the side of the tractor-trailer, causing the truck to roll over. The Corolla left the roadway and landed in a ravine. The teen driver, Mero Abdallah, 18, of Mount Juliet, was transported to Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement.

All three crashes remain under investigation by traffic unit investigators.

