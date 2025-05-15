Multiple Agencies to Host Motorcycle Safety Event Saturday

Connecting with the motorcycle community, reducing crashes, and saving lives will be the focus of a motorcycle safety event on Saturday, May 17, said Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Traffic Division Lieutenant Zachary Ferrell.

MPD, in collaboration with members of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force, including Tennessee Highway Patrol, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, La Vergne Police Department, Shelbyville Police Department, Murfreesboro TN HOG Chapter #4940 will host the event from 10 a.m. to noon at Bumpus Harley-Davidson on NW Broad Street.

“The Motorcycle Safety Event aims to foster better communication between law enforcement and the motorcycle community,” Ferrell said. “Officers will engage with motorcyclists to discuss mutual concerns, including speeding and other safety issues.”

Special emphasis will be placed on driver education in an effort of reducing motorcycle fatalities. In April, Murfreesboro police Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigated two fatal motorcycle crashes and several motorcycle injury wrecks.

“Through our investigations, we understand that these crashes often involve drivers failing to see the motorcyclist as well as it often also involves motorcycles driving recklessly,” Ferrell said. “As a community, we must put a stop to inattentiveness while behind the wheel and recklessly operating motorcycles. One life lost is one too many.”

The event is free and open to the public.

