Multi-state Outbreak of E. coli Linked to Carrots Sold at Trader Joes, Sprouts

CDC and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli O121 infections linked to multiple brands of recalled organic whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms.

On November 16, 2024, Grimmway Farms recalled multiples sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots. These products are likely no longer in stores for sale but may still be in your home.

Baby Organic Carrots

Best-if-used-by dates ranging from 9/11/2024 to 11/12/2024

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry

Whole Organic Carrots

Were available for purchase in stores approximately from 8/14/2024 through 10/23/2024

No best-if-used-by-dates are on the bags of organic whole carrots.

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry

Where people have been affected

This outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, and the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.

What you should do

Do not eat any recalled bagged organic carrots. Check your refrigerators or freezers for recalled carrots and throw them away.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled organic carrots using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have severe E. coli symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Symptoms of E. coli

Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Symptoms usually start 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 5 to 7 days.

Some people may develop serious kidney problems (hemolytic uremic syndrome, also called HUS) and would need to be hospitalized.

For more information about E. coli, see the About Escherichia coli Infection page

