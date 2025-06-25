Multi-agency Investigation Leads to Major Drug Seizure

June 25, 2025 – Authorities seized more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, firearms, and money following a joint investigation by the Murfreesboro Police Department Overdose Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Group One, and the Tennessee National Guard Counter Drug Task Force Analyst.
The six-month investigation, which began after an overdose death in Murfreesboro in December 2024, expanded to Nashville and California. Officials confiscated around 62-pounds of methamphetamine, six pounds of fentanyl, seven firearms, and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Source: Murfreesboro Police
