Multi-agency Investigation Leads to Major Drug Seizure

June 25, 2025 – Authorities seized more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, firearms, and money following a joint investigation by the Murfreesboro Police Department Overdose Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Group One, and the Tennessee National Guard Counter Drug Task Force Analyst.

The six-month investigation, which began after an overdose death in Murfreesboro in December 2024, expanded to Nashville and California. Officials confiscated around 62-pounds of methamphetamine, six pounds of fentanyl, seven firearms, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Murfreesboro Police

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email