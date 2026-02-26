Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Leads To Major Seizure In La Vergne

A regional narcotics investigation has led to a significant drug and weapons seizure in La Vergne, following a coordinated effort among multiple law enforcement agencies.

The La Vergne Police Department partnered with the Metro Nashville Police Department and federal and state law enforcement agencies to target a drug trafficking organization operating throughout the region. Authorities seized approximately 10 kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, along with four pounds of marijuana, multiple firearms, drug paraphernalia, more than $14,000 in cash, and a vehicle connected to the operation.

Officials say the operation highlights the importance of collaboration among agencies, noting that shared intelligence and resources limit opportunities for traffickers to operate. The department’s Narcotics Unit leadership brings more than a decade of DEA Task Force experience, allowing investigators to leverage federal resources and regional intelligence in combating drug activity that affects the community.

Police say aggressive enforcement efforts and proactive investigations have contributed to a measurable decrease in overdose incidents within the City of La Vergne, emphasizing that removing narcotics from circulation improves community safety and health.

Authorities encourage residents who suspect drug activity in their neighborhoods to contact the La Vergne Police Department or submit information through the department’s tip line.

