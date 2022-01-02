A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 3 am Monday for generally 1 to 3

inches across all of Middle TN.



NWS says its possible a narrow band of higher snow amounts develops and models are inconsistent in the possible location of such a band.

Live Weather Radar

How Will This Affect Roads?

Roads are still warm from the 70+ degrees seen yesterday. For the first several hours, no road impacts are expected as ground temperatures are very warm. However, slick road conditions are expected to develop by 9pm Sunday as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Forecaster Comments:

• Models have trended higher on snowfall totals throughout the day today

• Some spots, especially those in the northwest part of Middle TN, could see

very little accumulation of snow, while areas in southeast Middle Tennessee

will likely see the higher totals.

• Gusty northwest winds will help to dry out roads, but Wind Chills will be in

the teens Monday morning