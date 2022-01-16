MTSU’s 2022 MLK Celebration and Candlelight Vigil, scheduled to take place Monday, Jan. 17, has been canceled due to inclement weather.

In its place, MTSU will be rebroadcasting last year’s virtual event beginning at 6 p.m. on the university’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and on True Blue TV.

The Intercultural and Diversity Affairs Center invites the campus and wider community to join in watching last year’s event in celebrating the life, legacy and contributions made by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Organizers are anticipating having this year’s scheduled keynote speaker, Adonijah Bakari, associate professor of history and director of the Africana Studies program, give his remarks during Black History Month. More details to be announced at a later date.