MTSU’s Beverly Keel Honored for Championing Underrepresented Voices in Country Music

Middle Tennessee State University Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment Dean Beverly Keel was recently recognized during the third annual “I’m Just Me: A Charley Pride Celebration of Inclusion” held May 16 during Academy of Country Music Awards week in Las Vegas.

Hosted by Amazon MGM Studios in partnership with Amazon Music and the Academy of Country Music, the event honors artists, executives, allies and culture shapers whose work helps create a more inclusive future for country music while celebrating the legacy of groundbreaking country artist Charley Pride.

Keel was honored in the ally category for her work elevating underrepresented voices in country music through journalism, education and leadership in the music industry.

“I was so honored to be recognized with the others for our work in elevating underrepresented voices in country music,” said Keel. “It was an unforgettable event. Being around the others and celebrating the work, life, and legacy of Charley Pride was tremendously inspiring. It is a reminder that there is still much work to be done to ensure that all voices are given a fair chance of being heard.”

Other 2026 honorees included the Compton Cowboys, MŌRIAH, Joseph Hudak, James Marsh and Stephanie Davenport.

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The celebration took place at Luchini Italian Restaurant inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas as part of ACM Awards Week festivities leading up to the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards.

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