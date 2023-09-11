MTSU Women’s Soccer Drops GEODIS Park Match to Vanderbilt

9-10-2023 – Exactly 364 days after the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4-1) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0-3) most recently did battle, the two teams did so again on a night in which the in-state foes made history, playing in the first collegiate game in Nashville’s GEODIS Park, the home of the Major League Soccer’s Nashville Soccer Club.

Vanderbilt benefited from quick offense from junior Rachel Deresky, who scored twice in the first twenty minutes, to lead Vanderbilt to a 6-0 win over Middle Tennessee. Deresky finished the night with five total points, adding an assist in the second half.

The Commodores added a goal from senior Alex Wagner before halftime to take a 3-0 lead into the locker room. Vanderbilt tallied additional goals in the second half to seal the win. Caroline Betts scored in the 49′, Mia Castillo in the 56′ and Courtney Jones in the 82′.

Middle Tennessee goalkeeper Hannah Suder had three saves on the night, extending her career total to 189 saves, fifth-most among Blue Raiders in program history.

By the Numbers

1: Sunday’s match marks the first time the Blue Raiders have played in a MLS stadium, and the first college match at GEODIS Park.

7: Seven players have tallied a goal for the Blue Raiders this season, moving into conference play. That list includes Manon Lebargy , Cambell Kivisto , Idun Kvaale , Faith Adje , Elizabeth Slavinsky , Emma Pettersen and Eleanor Gough .

4,000: 4,000 fans attended Sunday’s match.

Source: MTSU Sports

