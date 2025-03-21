MTSU Women’s Soccer Announces 2025 Spring Exhibition Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee soccer program is set to begin its spring slate of exhibition matches to prepare for the upcoming 2025 regular season, head coach Aston Rhoden announced Thursday.

The spring campaign is set to open March 29, when Lee University travels to the Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium at 1 p.m.

In the lone road match of the slate, the Blue Raiders will travel north to Cookeville, Tenn. April 5 to take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at noon.

Returning home, MTSU welcomes Cumberland April 12 at 1 p.m., before closing the spring schedule with Murray State April 19 at 1 p.m.

Middle Tennessee home games will be played at the Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium and admission to all spring exhibitions is free.

