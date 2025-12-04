MTSU Trustees Advance New Graduate Degree Proposals in Health Care, Film/TV

The Middle Tennessee Board of Trustees took initial actions Wednesday, Dec. 3, to create new graduate degree programs in Health Care Administration as well as Film and Television.

Trustees unanimously approved consideration of a Master of Health Care Administration, or MHA degree, in the Jennings A. Jones College of Business, the first regulatory step necessary in the process.

Trustee Michael Wade, chair of the board’s Academic Affairs, Student Life, and Athletics Committee, said data and industry support letters demonstrate high demand for health care administrators.

The MHA proposal may now be developed for consideration by the campus community and staff at the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, and, if approved, returned to the trustees for a final vote.

The board granted its final vote of approval for a proposed Master of Fine Arts, or MFA degree, in film and television in the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment.

Wade said the program will provide advanced instruction in production, directing, editing, cinematography, sound design, and emerging technologies.

The MFA proposal will next be presented to the university’s Graduate Council on Dec. 5, and a request will be made to place it on the February 2026 agenda for the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. If approved by THEC and SACSCOC, the university’s accreditation body, the MFA will be available in August 2026.

In other matters:

• President Sidney A. McPhee told trustees that MTSU was recently included in three national rankings: The best colleges list of The Wall Street Journal and Forbes Magazine and the list of best online programs by Newsweek Magazine.

• McPhee also told trustees that MTSU was named Best College/University by the readers of The Tennessean in its 2025 Best of Music City Awards. Vanderbilt University and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville were finalists in the category.

• Trustees approved a restructuring of the College of Education, which administrators said will ensure its academic programs are housed within departments that reflect their primary discipline and professional focus.

• Trustees approved market salary increases for faculty and staff effective Jan. 1, 2026, for employees on the payroll as of Dec. 31, 2025.

• Trustees approved MTSU’s revised budget for 2025-26. The revision contained changes since the July budget related to tuition and fee revenue, appropriations, and expenditures, as well as auxiliaries and restricted budgets.

