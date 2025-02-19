MTSU Transitions to Remote Operations Feb. 19 Due to Inclement Weather

Middle Tennessee State University will transition to remote operations Wednesday, Feb. 19, due to inclement weather.

This includes activation of the Instructional Continuity Plan, with faculty contacting students via MTSU e-mail on class requirements. Details of the Instructional Continuity plan can be found at https://faculty.mtsu.edu/academic-instructional-continuity/.

Staff will receive communication from supervisors on remote work expectations.

Only essential personnel report to campus. Employees who provide essential services should contact their supervisors if they feel conditions are too hazardous for them to travel.

Check https://www.mtsu.edu/alertupdates/ for more information and updates.

