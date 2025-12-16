MTSU Tops WKU Hilltoppers, Retains Challenge Trophy In Annual ‘bleed Blue’ Blood Drive

Totals are in, and Middle Tennessee State University has retained bragging rights to the challenge trophy during the “Bleed Blue to Beat WKU” blood drive.

Held annually ahead of the football season rivalry between the Blue Raiders and Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers, the blood drive is a friendly competition to see which campus community can rally the most lifesaving donations.

“Because this is a competition between MTSU and WKU, we have the ability to collect hundreds of units of blood, potentially saving over 1,500 lives,” said Gene Baker, senior account manager of Donor Services for the American Red Cross of Tennessee. “This is a very important blood drive because we can cover a lot of hospital commitments in one large event.”

During the three-day effort that took place Oct. 27-29 in the Campus Recreation gymnasium, MTSU collected 301 units — close to 100 more than WKU’s 211 units of lifesaving blood — with over 150 first-time donors participating.

This marks the 10th win for MTSU since the competition began in 2010.

“It is always an honor to have the opportunity to work together with the Red Cross and MTSU Athletics to truly impact lives,” said Josh Stone, director of Campus Recreation and blood drive committee member. “It is amazing how many of our students, faculty, and staff show up to participate, and it also speaks volumes to the true giving spirit of the MTSU community.

“The icing on the cake is that we get to take home a trophy that represents this.”

And regardless of who comes out on top of the competition, “everyone’s a winner with this blood drive.”

“The Red Cross is grateful for the effort each university puts into this event,” Baker said. “Thank you to the entire MTSU community for your devotion and selfless act of service for donating blood at this year’s ‘Bleed Blue to Beat WKU’ blood drive. It truly made a difference in the lives of others.”

Although the “Bleed Blue” event is highly publicized, Baker reminds the MTSU community that there are close to 20 smaller blood drives that take place across campus throughout the year.

For those who weren’t able to participate in this year’s drive but would like to donate, the American Red Cross is constantly in need of donations. Visit redcross.org for more information about donating.

