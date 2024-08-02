MTSU to Test Tornado Sirens on Monday, Aug. 5

MTSU plans to test its tornado sirens on campus and at the Miller Coliseum Complex on, Monday, Aug. 5, at 11:20 a.m., weather permitting.

This will be a brief opportunity to ensure MTSU’s outdoor warning system is working as needed. No safety actions will be required.

If there’s inclement weather near or approaching campus at the scheduled test time, however, the sirens won’t be tested.

The university notifies the campus and surrounding neighborhoods before these monthly tests. Tests are conducted on the first Monday of each month, except for university holidays.

Members of the campus community can prepare for emergency weather by checking MTSU’s tornado preparedness recommendations at https://www.mtsu.edu/alert4u/tornado/.

