Friday, January 23, 2026
No menu items!
Home MTSU MTSU to Shift to Remote Operations Jan. 26 Due to Inclement Weather

MTSU to Shift to Remote Operations Jan. 26 Due to Inclement Weather

By
Source Staff
-
0
16

Due to the forecast of severe winter weather conditions this weekend, Middle Tennessee State University will transition to remote operations for Monday, Jan. 26, with only essential staff reporting to campus.

For faculty and students, faculty members will transition in-person classes to remote operations Monday and will communicate their instructional plans to students in advance. Online courses will continue with normal operations.

For employees, each department/unit will identify and notify its designated essential employees, as well as those expected to work remotely.

Employees who provide essential services are advised to contact their supervisors if they feel conditions are too hazardous for them to travel.

The university will assess weather conditions late Sunday and determine operational status for Tuesday, Jan. 27, and beyond.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×