MTSU to Shift to Remote Operations Jan. 26 Due to Inclement Weather

Due to the forecast of severe winter weather conditions this weekend, Middle Tennessee State University will transition to remote operations for Monday, Jan. 26, with only essential staff reporting to campus.

For faculty and students, faculty members will transition in-person classes to remote operations Monday and will communicate their instructional plans to students in advance. Online courses will continue with normal operations.

For employees, each department/unit will identify and notify its designated essential employees, as well as those expected to work remotely.

Employees who provide essential services are advised to contact their supervisors if they feel conditions are too hazardous for them to travel.

The university will assess weather conditions late Sunday and determine operational status for Tuesday, Jan. 27, and beyond.

