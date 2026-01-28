MTSU to remain in remote operations Jan. 29 due to winter weather conditions

Due to ongoing severe winter weather conditions, Middle Tennessee State University will remain in remote operations for Thursday, Jan. 29, with only essential staff reporting to campus.

For faculty and students, faculty members will communicate their instructional plans to students in advance. Online courses will continue with normal operations.

For employees, each department/unit will identify and notify its designated essential employees, as well as those expected to work remotely.

Employees who provide essential services are advised to contact their supervisors if they feel conditions are too hazardous for them to travel.

The university will reassess weather conditions and determine operational status for Friday, Jan. 30, and beyond.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email