MTSU to Name New Student-Athlete Center in Honor of Board Chairman, Wife

The Middle Tennessee State University Board of Trustees unanimously voted Friday, June 6, to name the soon-to-be-completed Student-Athlete Performance Center in honor of Board Chair Stephen Smith and his wife, Denise.

Trustees, convening in a special meeting, approved a recommendation by President Sidney A. McPhee to add the Smiths’ names to the $66 million building, which is connected to the north end of Floyd Stadium and set to open before the football season this fall.

Vice Chair Christine Karbowiak Vanek presided over the brief meeting, as Stephen Smith did not attend and recused himself from the board’s deliberations on the matter.

The university received a request in April from former Gov. Bill Haslam and former U.S. Rep. Bart Gordon recommending that the center be named for the Smiths.

The Smiths were recently recognized with the Blue Raider Impact Award for their decades of fundraising and service to the university and its athletics programs. Stephen Smith, who played baseball for MTSU, is a member of the Blue Raider Sports Hall of Fame.

McPhee said MTSU’s Building Naming Advisory Committee reviewed and endorsed the request, as per policy, sending it to him for his endorsement and presentation to the trustees.

The center will serve as the new home of Blue Raider Football, as well as contain a variety of facilities for the continued support of all MTSU student-athletes, including new athletic training, weightlifting and nutrition areas.

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility is planned for July 30, with details to be announced soon.

