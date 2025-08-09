MTSU to Host ‘Local History Expedition’

History buffs can discover a fresh perspective on Murfreesboro and Rutherford County when Middle Tennessee State University presents the 2025 Lifelong Learning

Program. The College of Liberal Arts, in collaboration with MTSU’s Center for Historic Preservation, will host the free program, “Discovering the Past: A Local History Expedition,” from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 20, in downtown Murfreesboro.

“It’s a real opportunity to learn about the preservation efforts of downtown Murfreesboro, what we lost as well as what we still have, and why these places matter,” said Laura Holder, federal liaison for the Center for Historic Preservation. “And it’s a great way to learn about MTSU and how our history programs have contributed to the preservation of downtown.”

This year’s program offers an immersive exploration of museum exhibits, artifacts and guided tours through the city’s storied streets by local experts.

“The Center for Historic Preservation has a lot of interaction with the community and we wanted to give some time to highlight that resource for everyone,” said Jennifer Rice, event coordinator. “We also wanted to highlight different resources we have in MTSU’s College of Liberal Arts — not just for our students, but for the entire community.”

The Lifelong Learning Program is free for the public but registration is required. Visit

https://tinyurl.com/LifelongLearning2025 to register.

What to expect

The day will kick off at 9 a.m. at the historic Rutherford County Courthouse in the heart of the Murfreesboro Public Square to peruse the on-site museum presented by Carroll Van West, MTSU professor and director of the Center for Historic Preservation, and curator John Lodl, MTSU alumnus and director of the Rutherford County Archives.

“In addition to details of the history, there will be some behind-the-scenes of the exhibits themselves and what it took for it to come together and where the artifacts came from,” Holder said.

Following the courthouse museum presentation, participants will go on a 45-minute guided walking tour through the heart of downtown.

“We’ll talk about some of the most core historic buildings and the history behind them, what they were originally, how they’ve evolved over time and unique stories that were important to the preservation of the square,” Holder said. “Murfreesboro didn’t always exist the way it does now.”

Once the walking tour is completed, participants will end the day at the Heritage Center of

Murfreesboro and Rutherford County, 225 W. College St.

Star of the Heritage Center is the newest exhibit, “Two Revolutions, Two Families,” which received an Award of Excellence from the Tennessee Association of Museums. The exhibit, created as a lead-up to the 250th birthday of the United States in 2026.

Staff and graduate students from the Center for Historic Preservation will talk with participants as they explore the award-winning exhibitions at the Heritage Center followed by a behind-the-scenes look at rarely seen historic materials. MTSU students will also share details of their local history projects currently underway.

“Understanding History is the key that unlocks a greater understanding of the complexities of our world and our place in it,” Liberal Arts Dean Leah Lyons said. “I am so pleased that CLA’s Lifelong Learning Program will provide an opportunity for members of our community to experience History in a new way.”

For questions about the program or more details, email [email protected] or call 615-494-7628.

