Middle Tennessee State University will be closed Friday, Jan. 10, due to inclement weather.

University offices will be closed except for operations essential to public safety and service to on-campus residents. Employees who provide essential services should contact their supervisors if they feel conditions are too hazardous for them to travel.

Check https://www.mtsu.edu/alertupdates/ for more information and updates.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email