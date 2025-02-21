MTSU Theatre to Present 1938 Timeless Classic ‘Our Town’

Middle Tennessee State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance students are proud to present “Our Town,” a play that presents the story of the fictional American town in the early 1900s through the ordinary daily lives of its citizens.

“Our Town” runs Thursday, Feb. 27, through Saturday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance on Sunday, March 2, at 2 p.m. at MTSU’s Tucker Theatre at 615 Champion Way.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for seniors and $5 for students K-12. They can be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php or the Tucker Theatre box office before each performance.

MTSU students, faculty and staff can attend for free by presenting their current university ID at the box office. No late entry will be permitted after the box office closes.

Directed by assistant professor Lauren Shouse, “Our Town” was written by Thornton Wilder and was first performed in Princeton, New Jersey, on Jan. 22, 1938. The three-act play was later successful on Broadway and earned the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

“Our audience can expect to see a new take on ‘Our Town’ as we approach this timeless story with a focus on community,” Shouse said. “The play asks whether living in the present in every moment is possible. While that is challenging in our daily lives, we hope the play can be a wakeup call to pay more attention to the things that make life worth living.”

