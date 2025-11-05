MTSU Theatre Students to Perform 1879 Classic ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ Nov. 6-9

Middle Tennessee State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance students are set to present “The Pirates of Penzance,” a comic operetta that premiered in 1879.

“The Pirates of Penzance” runs Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 6-8, at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee performance on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m., with all performances held at Tucker Theatre located at 615 Champion Way.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and $10 for children. Tickets can be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/?show=294261 or at the box office before each performance.

MTSU students, faculty and staff can receive one free ticket at the box office the night of the show. No late entry will be permitted after the box office closes.

Directed by Department of Theatre and Dance chair and associate professor Kristi Shamburger and associate professor Will Perkins, “The Pirates of Penzance” was written by W.S. Gilbert with music by Arthur Sullivan.

The beloved classic opened in New York in December 1879 and remains a fan-favorite for its witty dialogue and musical numbers.

“It’s a zany, light-operatic adventure where logic walks the plank and loves tries to stay afloat,” said Shamburger. “The set, costumes, lighting and projections are full of color and just lovely to view. The students are wonderful singers and having a ball.”

About “The Pirates of Penzance”

The story follows Frederic, who was mistakenly apprenticed to a band of tender-hearted pirates until his 21st birthday. After completing his indenture, Frederic decides to leave piracy behind and dedicates himself to exterminating pirates.

But complications arise after he falls in love with Mabel, and the Pirate King reveals Frederic was born on Feb. 29 in a leap year, so he’s only technically had five birthdays, not 21. Frederic ultimately reluctantly agrees to remain with the pirates until his actual 21 st birthday, 63 years later.

MTSU Cast

The 31-student cast began prepping for this production about a year ago with auditions being held last April.

“Production meetings began with designers last spring and went through the summer and will continue until opening night,” Shamburger said.

She added the cast really enjoys working with each other and are gaining from each other’s strengths.

“About half of them are school of music students and the other half are theatre and we also have a few other majors in the cast, including aerospace! They have been a delight from day one, learning their music and style of singing and performing that is one not often experienced in the theatre world today,” Shamburger said. “It has been really fun to watch them come alive this week as they added more set elements, lighting and costumes. They are enjoying the comedy and look forward to sharing with audiences this weekend.”

The cast includes:

Carter Perkins as young Frederic.

Anna Cox, a theatre major from Rockwood, as Edith.

Emma Dolberry, a theatre major from Thompsons Station, as Kate.

Jenna Martin, a theatre major from Murfreesboro, as Isabel.

Caitlin Clements, a music major from Murfreesboro, as Mabel.

Tate Burgess, an aerospace major from Goodlettsville, as Frederic.

Warren Quandt, a music major from Murfreesboro, as Major General.

Coleman Stoltenburg as Pirate King.

Gavin Cox, a journalism major from Thompsons Station, as Samuel.

Zander Newsome, a theatre major from Murfreesboro, as Sergeant.

Jadyn Peters, a theatre major from Smyrna, as a maiden.

Ella Althoff, a theatre major from Columbia, as a maiden.

Kiarah Finch, a theatre major from Murfreesboro, as a maiden.

Lauren Glaeser, a music major from Smyrna, as a maiden.

Autumn Shaffer, a theatre major from Lewisburg, as a maiden.

Vivian Acevedo, a music major from Mt. Juliet, as a maiden.

Courtney Kennedy, a theatre major from Knoxville, as police.

Sydney Burdine, a speech language pathology and audiology major from Franklin, as police.

Eowyn Wagner, a video and film production major from Nashville, as police.

Anna Drew Setser, a music major from Arrington, as police.

Raechel Northern, an exercise science major from Lafayette, as police.

Aspen Sorensen, a theatre major from Murfreesboro, as police.

Shon Seivers, a theatre major from Knoxville, as a pirate.

Brody Adams, a theatre major from Murfreesboro, as a pirate.

Jester Bowen, a computer science major from Antioch, as a pirate.

Mac Wright, a theatre major from Murfreesboro, as a pirate.

Isaac Staples, a music major from White House, as a pirate.

Jordan Mathis, a music major from Smyrna, as a pirate.

Gavin Bell, a video and film production major from Knoxville, as a pirate.

Harris Thompson, a theatre major from Signal Mountain, as a pirate.

