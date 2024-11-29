MTSU Supports Homer Pittard Campus School Driveway Renaming in Honor of Liz Whorley Bradley

Homer Pittard Campus School students chanted, “Whorley Way, look both ways. Whorley Way, let’s be safe,” as they marched across the foliage-filled school driveway between the unveiling of each new street sign, honoring former principal and first grade teacher Liz Whorley Bradley.

Middle Tennessee State University partnered with Friends of Campus School, the school’s support group and primary organizer of the event, and Rutherford County Schools in planning and implementing the “Whorley Way” street signs near Lytle Street and before Burton Street — the two entrances for Campus School. The signs were revealed by first graders, since Whorley Bradley taught first grade from 1965 to 1979, on Nov. 7.

“The College of Education is incredibly proud to be part of the Campus School family, which includes dedicated teachers, school leaders, current students and alumni,” said Neporcha Cone, dean of MTSU’s College of Education.

“As we work to prepare the next generation of educators, I extend heartfelt thanks to those educators who continue to uphold the teaching legacy by supporting the College of Education and the Campus School. Many were present today to honor Liz Whorley, including the Friends of Campus School organization, whose efforts made this street naming possible,” she continued.

While Whorley Bradley, 91, couldn’t attend the event, she expressed her gratitude for the renaming, “It feels wonderful, yet with the question ‘do I really deserve this?’”

“Too bad that all the mentors I had at MTSU and the Rutherford County School system could not be listed, plus all the cooperative parents, quality teachers and receptive-to- learning-students. I certainly feel honored,” she continued.

‘I simply enjoy being a part of seeing others grow’

MTSU and Campus School’s relationship dates back almost a century. MTSU started as a teacher training college in 1911, and Campus School, formally the Middle Tennessee State Teachers College Training School, operated as a laboratory for aspiring teachers from MTSU to practice their craft in real classrooms.

MTSU still owns the school, located within walking distance of campus, and provides additional funding for it, but Rutherford County Schools runs and operates it.

Campus School continues to host student teachers from MTSU’s College of Education for hands-on student teaching placements and practicum hours.

Rita King, president of Friends of Campus School and former teacher and principal of the school, said Whorley Bradley “was devoted to the children, staff and college students enrolled in MTSU’s teacher training program.”

Whorley Bradley said she couldn’t limit herself to her favorite memory of her time as an educator and administrator. “Each child, each teacher and college student seemed special, and all played such a big part in making my total happy experience.”

She taught and administered across various grade levels from kindergarten to college students. She noted, “I simply enjoy being a part of seeing others grow — whether it be youngsters, college kids or teachers.”

“A challenge is to promote an atmosphere that allows that to happen in a happy place,” Whorley Bradley continued.

‘A big part of my heart will always be at Campus School’

Whorley Bradley was raised on a farm off Manchester Highway.

“I was born immediately after the Great Depression, so family funds were extremely limited during my early years. I could not have gone to college had it not been that I could live at home and help the farm tasks progress through a degree,” she continued.

Whorley Bradley originally planned to teach high school English, but her career path led her to teaching first grade, to which she said, “what a blessing to have enjoyed seeing others learn from my first step into the classroom.”

Liz Bennett, one of the “lollygaggers,” a long-term friend group who travels with Whorley Bradley each summer, and who taught next door to the former first grade teacher, gave remarks at the event.

“The Whorley years were characterized by a faculty and staff who ignited the spark to create or instill learning in every student. That was the goal here, and that was Mrs. Whorley’s goal.”

Bennett said the goal of Whorley Bradley’s leadership was to create, “a place that teachers and students enjoyed learning. We all think you should learn facts … One thing that made Mrs. Whorley really different was she thought you did that better when you had fun.”

King spoke of some of Whorley Bradley’s accomplishments as the school’s former principal from 1979 to 1985, “During her years as principal, the school’s first annual fall festival, Apple Day, took place. The physical education and music programs received national recognition.”

“She received a grant for New York’s Mary Anthony’s Dance Troupe to train the children and teachers for a week,” she continued. “The school excelled under her leadership.”

“My family and I would like to profoundly thank Rita King and Friends of Campus School for making the wheels turn that allowed this to take place,” Whorley Bradley said. “A big part of my heart will always be at Campus School.”

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email