The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation has selected six students as recipients of its 2021 BlueCross Power of We Scholarships. Since 2013, the BlueCross Foundation has awarded the scholarship to help address health disparities minority groups face by increasing representation in Tennessee’s health care workforce. Each of this year’s recipients will receive $10,000 toward school tuition.

The scholarship is part of the company’s larger commitment to address systemic racism and injustice within Tennessee communities.

“The BlueCross Power of We Scholarship is one way we’ve been working toward health equity,” says Ron Harris, vice president of corporate workforce diversity at BlueCross. “We are proud to support some of our state’s brightest students, and we hope they will use their unique insights and experiences to help deliver high-quality care for all Tennesseans.”

This year’s recipients are:

Nesma Abdelnabi – Knoxville
Senior, Nursing Major
University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Veronica Bernaba – Nashville
Senior, Nursing Major
Belmont University

Soriya Cooper – Knoxville
Junior, Humanitarian I/O Psychology Major
University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Sierra Cruz – Murfreesboro
Junior, Biology and Psychology Major
Middle Tennessee State University

Miko McDowell – Drummonds
Senior, Nursing Major
University of Memphis

Mya Morrow – Memphis
Senior, Nursing Major
University of Memphis, Lambuth

In lieu of the BlueCross Foundation’s annual event celebrating the winners, which was canceled due to COVID-19, each recipient received a gift package for the upcoming school year, including a MacBook, Bose headphones and a Fitbit.

The Power of We Scholarship is one of several education programs supported by the BlueCross Foundation:

  • $1 million investment in the HCS EdConnect initiative in Hamilton County, which provided no-cost internet access to underserved students on free and reduced lunch, ensuring they could participate in virtual learning opportunities during the pandemic
  • $500,000 to establish the BlueCross Technology Academies at Soddy Daisy and Red Bank High Schools in Chattanooga
  • $500,000 provided over three years to STEP-UP Chattanooga to offer internships and job readiness training for students

The BlueCross Foundation will begin accepting applications for 2022 BlueCross Power of We Scholarships this fall. To date, the foundation has awarded $285,000 in scholarships to 33 students.

