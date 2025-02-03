MTSU Sports Roundup for February 3, 2025

Here is a sports roundup for MTSU as of February 3, 2025

MEN’S TENNIS | January 31, 2025, MTSU Falls Short in a Hard-Fought Match vs Auburn Read Story

WOMEN’S TENNIS | January 31, 2025, Blue Raiders fall to Vanderbilt 6-1 Read Story

TRACK & FIELD | February 1, 2025 MTSU Track & Field performs well at Day Two of PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational Read Story

WOMEN’S TENNIS | February 1, 2025, Blue Raiders Come Out On Top Against Lipscomb Read Story

MEN’S BASKETBALL | February 1, 2025 Blue Raiders get back in the win column in 71-68 victory over UTEP Read Story

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | February 1, 2025, Blue Raiders Rangle Up UTEP In a 64-42 Victory Read Story

MEN’S GOLF | February 1, 2025 A pair of Blue Raiders are in the top 10 after day one in Georgia Read Story

MEN’S TENNIS | February 2, 2025, MTSU Falls to No.20 Alabama in Tuscaloosa Read Story

MEN’S BASKETBALL | February 2, 2025 – Fourteen Assist Day for Camryn Weston sets tone in bounce back win Read Story

MEN’S GOLF | February 2, 2025 A pair of Blue Raiders record top-15 finishes at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate Read Story

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | February 3, 2025 Boldyreva named CUSA Player of the Week Read Story

