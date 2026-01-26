MTSU Shifting to Remote Operations Jan. 26-27 Due to Inclement Weather

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Due to severe winter weather conditions, Middle Tennessee State University will transition to remote operations for Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 26-27, with only essential staff reporting to campus.

For faculty and students, faculty members will transition in-person classes to remote operations on Monday and Tuesday and will communicate their instructional plans to students in advance. Online courses will continue with normal operations.

For employees, each department/unit will identify and notify its designated essential employees, as well as those expected to work remotely.

Employees who provide essential services are advised to contact their supervisors if they feel conditions are too hazardous for them to travel.

