The MTSU Board of Trustees will consider a proposal to increase undergraduate in-state tuition and mandatory fees at its June 8 meeting.

The Tuition Transparency and Accountability Act (T.C.A. §§ 49-7-1601, et. seq.) requires boards of public universities to give public notice of proposed increases to tuition and mandatory fees charged to in-state undergraduate students at least 15 days prior to holding a public meeting to adopt the increases. Individuals are permitted to provide comments during the 15-day period.

The public comment period will runs through June 5 at 4:30 p.m. CDT.

For further information and to submit a comment, go to: https://mtsu.edu/boardoftrustees/tuition-proposal.php.