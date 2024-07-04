MTSU ‘Seats for Soldiers’ returns for 2024

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee State Athletic Department is proud to announce the return of their “Seats for Soldiers” initiative in 2024, allowing fans to purchase and donate seats directly to U.S. Veterans, current U.S. Military members and their families.

Blue Raider fans can now purchase sideline reserved tickets for only $16 (reg. $24) for this special occasion, and the athletic department will match every ticket purchased and donated to veterans and military members. All tickets will be provided for the November 9th Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces football game against Liberty, and all guests will be invited onto the field at halftime in a show of patriotism as our fans give thanks for their service to our country.

“We saw a great response by our dedicated fans last season to provide tickets to military personnel and their families for our annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces themed game”, shared James Kentfield, Assistant Athletic Director – Ticket Operations & Sales. “Our entire campus and community have a very strong and passionate relationship with our veterans and military members. I’d like to once again ask our Blue Raider family during this most patriotic time of year as we celebrate July 4th to consider purchasing and donating a few game tickets that will enable our cherished servicewomen and men to join us on November 9th for the football game!”

To support MTSU’s Seat for Soldiers initiative, fans can click on the following link directly to the promotional tickets for the November 9th football game vs. Liberty. Tickets are only $16, with no additional fees, and each ticket will be matched by MTSU Athletics and be provided directly to U.S. Veterans, current U.S. Military members and their families.

Direct link for tickets in 2024 – https://am.ticketmaster.com/mtsu/buy/Seats4Soldiers

Source: MTSU

