MTSU’s Trace Phillips Signs with Tampa Bay Rays

TAMPA — Middle Tennessee baseball’s sophomore two-way standout Trace Phillips has signed with the Tampa Bay Rays as an undrafted free agent, announced Monday.

Phillips, who spent the past two seasons with the Blue Raiders, inked a deal that includes a signing bonus of $629,200 (slot value of a 3rd Round – Pick 120 in the MLB Draft). It the second highest bonus for an undrafted free agent in MLB history.

A native of Spring Hill, Tenn., Phillips made an immediate impact as a true freshman in 2024, appearing in 55 games and making 13 pitching appearances. He batted .313 with 61 hits, 47 RBIs and 13 home runs, ranking second on the team in long balls.

