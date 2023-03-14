MTSU’s Lawrence Named NABC All-District 14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches has released its 2022-23 Division I All-District Teams, with Middle Tennessee’s Eli Lawrence among the honorees. Lawrence earned Second Team All-District 11 honors.

Lawrence led the Blue Raiders in scoring at 12.2 points per game as a junior. He added 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest. The Atlanta native reached the 1,000-point mark for his career earlier this season and is 27th in program history with 1,075 career points.

Lawrence was also named Second Team All-Conference USA on March 7.

The 6-foot-5 junior is the first Blue Raider to be named NABC All-District since Nick King and Giddy Potts in 2018.

Full Story