MTSU’s June Anderson Center Collecting Comfy Clothes, Bras, Thanksgiving Pantry Items

Middle Tennessee State University’s June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students is spearheading community collection drives for food and clothing throughout October into early November.

“The June Anderson Center serves a lot of students in so many ways, so we feel that it’s important to assist our on- and off-campus community in facets where students might not always be supported,” explained Maigan Wipfli, director of the June Anderson Center.

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, both observed in October, the JAC is partnering with MTSU’s Power of One campus initiative to end gender-based violence to hold a clothing drive to benefit Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center of Rutherford County.

“We are collecting new bras, with tags, and comfy clothing like leggings, sweatpants and T-shirts,” Wipfli said. “The Breast Cancer Awareness and Domestic Violence Awareness month’s drive for bras and comfortable clothing is a way we can wrap our arms around those in need in times of true crisis.”

The new comfy clothing items will be accepted through Nov. 1 at the JAC, located in Room 330 of the Student Union Building, 1768 MTSU Blvd.

Rutherford County’s domestic violence center prefers donations of new wire-free bras and sports bras since the clothing will be used for post-forensic examinations as well as given to those fleeing domestic violence. Comfort is key for those experiencing these situations, Wipfli explained.

“If we can help those situations in any way, we want to do it. This is our fourth year of this event, and it keeps growing, which shows us that our MTSU Community also sees a need,” Wipfli said.

Thankful Thursday

The JAC will partner with the Center for Student Involvement and Leadership, the Nontraditional Student Advisory Committee, and the MTSU Food Pantry for the annual Thankful Thursday food drive.

Now through Nov. 4, the JAC will be collecting nonperishable/canned goods that will be assembled and given out to any and all students — while supplies last — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the Student Union Atrium.

“The MTSU Food Pantry and the June Anderson Center have seen an uptick in the number of students visiting the pantry,” Wipfli said. “So we decided to bring the Thanksgiving food drive back again for this year.”

Suggested items to donate for the Thanksgiving meal bags include stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, gravy, condensed soup for casseroles, green beans, corn, powdered milk, cranberry sauce, pie filling and can openers.

Food donations are due by noon Nov. 4 and can be dropped off in Room 330 of the Student Union; the Ellington Human Sciences lobby, 2623 Middle Tennessee Blvd.; Communication Studies Department, Room 223 in Jones Hall, 624 Old Main Circle; or in Rooms 124 or 316 in Keathley University Center, 1524 Memorial Blvd.

Off-campus visitors wishing to donate items can obtain a temporary permit from the Parking and Transportation Services office at 205 City View Drive or pay by plate by visiting this webpage, https://bit.ly/mtvisitorparking, and clicking the appropriate link under “Visitor Parking.” Visitor permits are $2 per day. A parking map and more information is available at https://mtsu.edu/parking/.

If you have an on-campus pickup, email [email protected] or call 615-898-5812.

