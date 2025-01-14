MTSU’s Jestin Porter named CUSA Player of the Week

DALLAS – After a dominant week of league play at the Glass House, Jestin Porter was voted Conference USA Player of the Week, announced by the league office Monday afternoon. The honor marks his third Player of the Week award of his career and the second for the Blue Raiders this season. In the first home CUSA weekend for MTSU, Porter turned up the heat for the Blue Raiders offense, averaging 28 points per game against Kennesaw State and Jax State.

Versus the Owls, the senior scored a then-season-high 27 points on 9-15 shooting and three made threes. The guard also picked up three rebounds and a career-high two blocks, adding an assist as well.

Porter added on the points against the Gamecocks, scoring a season-high 29 with a season-best six made threes. Porter went a perfect 5-for-5 from the courtesy stripe while snatching a team-high four steals in addition to three rebounds. The Houston, Texas, native wrapped up the week averaging 48 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arc.

The production is a stark turnaround from the opening weekend of conference play, a two-game stretch that saw him score just 11 total points. The senior told media on Saturday, “I just felt like I was failing the team by playing like I was playing. I just had to get in the gym and get back to my spots.” The additional work in the gym seemingly paid off, with his best two-game stretch of the season.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email