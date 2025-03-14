MTSU’s College of Media and Entertainment to Celebrate First Motion Design Graduate

Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Media and Entertainment will mark a historic milestone with its first graduate this May from its motion design concentration.

Sarah Varni was the program’s first student when the motion design concentration was added in the fall of 2022 to the Video and Film Production program within the Department of Media Arts.

“Sarah will be the first graduate of the program (concentration) as she transferred in right as it was offered, recognizing that it was the best fit for her career interests and artistic talents,” said professor Richard Lewis, program coordinator.

“She has developed a wide range of technical skills and has worked on a variety of client-based projects that have prepared her for working in the industry. She has also created a Discord for the MTSU Motion Design community to connect and share resources.”

Motion design is an expanding field where professionals create moving visual imagery for TV, film, video games, social media, websites and more. With no other college in the state offering a motion design concentration, MTSU’s program provides an affordable option in the region.

The Media Arts Department in the College of Media and Entertainment has long been a leader in animation, video and film, so developing a curriculum specifically for motion design in coordination with the graphic design concentration in the College of Liberal Arts’ Department of Art and Design was a great opportunity.

Varni said she knows the motion design concentration will positively impact her future career, just like it has her education.

“I love that this major has allowed me to be involved in current and emerging technology but also be creative in how I use that technology,” she said. “It is a balance of technical, design, and creativity.”

The concentration’s creation is especially fitting given MTSU’s legacy in the field. Professor Emeritus Billy Pittard, an MTSU graduate, became a pioneer in motion design and played a pivotal role in shaping the industry. Now, MTSU is preparing a new generation of students to follow in his footsteps.

Motion design at MTSU sits at the intersection of animation, graphic design, and video/film production. Students gain a strong foundation in visual art and design while mastering cinematic storytelling techniques. Courses cover motion graphics, visual effects, and virtual production, equipping students with the advanced tools needed to bring their artistic visions to life.

The program provides hands-on experience in cutting-edge facilities, including animation labs with Cintiq tablets, post-production suites, production studios, an XR virtual production stage, expansive LED walls, a green screen cyclorama stage, and a VR/AR lab. Students work on real-world projects, like graphics for live broadcasts, animated backdrops for concerts and visual effects for films.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email