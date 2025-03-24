MTSU Reports Freshmen Admissions Trending Higher Amid Increased Recruiting Efforts

Middle Tennessee State University’s undergraduate admissions efforts to date has resulted in a 14% increase in admitted freshmen compared to last year, according to figures presented to the institution’s Board of Trustees at its quarterly meeting Tuesday, March 18.

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee told trustees the university has admitted 10,154 freshmen and transfers for the Fall 2025 semester as of March, which compares to 8,919 last year at the same time.

McPhee cited the inaugural Admitted Student Day, held Feb. 22, among the new initiatives launched by the undergraduate admissions team that helped fuel the increase. The day allowed students who committed to MTSU special access to deans, department chairs, faculty and advisors for academic sessions.

More than 1,400 prospective students — plus family members — received blue-carpet treatment at the campus event to encourage those students to complete the enrollment process. Major scholarship recipients were invited to a Celebration of Scholars event at the President’s House, hosted by the president and first lady Elizabeth McPhee.

“This was the first time (for MTSU) to host such an event,” McPhee said, after thanking Laurie Witherow, vice provost for enrollment management, for her team’s work. “But based on its success, I believe it will become something we will host annually.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, trustees approved the university’s 2035 Strategic Plan, which outlines priorities and strategies for the institution and unites its three existing plans into a single document with an annual progress assessment. More information can be found at www.mtsu.edu/strategicplan.

Trustees also approved changes to the residential life and housing policy, including provisions and changes in cancellation and refund provisions, restrooms for non-resident visitors and allowance of toaster ovens and coffee pots in apartments.

After the meeting, trustees were hosted for a special presentation organized by the university Faculty Senate that spotlighted the work of selected faculty. The exhibit featured:

Kevin Corns, Department of Aerospace, on drone technology (College of Basic and Applied Sciences).

Ben Stickle, Department of Criminal Justice Administration, on making communities safer (College of Behavioral and Health Sciences).

Aliou Ly, Department of History, on learning history in Senegal (College of Liberal Arts);

Richard Tarpey, Department of Management, on bridging students and industry partners (Jennings A. Jones College of Business).

Donald Walker, Department of Biology, on emerging fungal pathogens, microbiomes, and host health (College of Basic and Applied Sciences).

Kahler W. Stone, Andrew Owusu, Marie Patterson (Physician Assistant Studies) and

Gabrielle Chesak, Department of Health and Human Performance, on strengthening public health (College of Behavioral and Health Sciences).

Lauren Shouse, Department of Theatre and Dance, on her work as a theater director at Nashville Repertory Theatre (College of Liberal Arts).

Katie Schrodt, Joan Boulware, Bonnie Barksdale, Janna McClain and Stacey Fields, Department of Elementary and Special Education, on family literacy (College of Education).

Kristine Potter, Department of Media Arts, on her work in contemporary photography (College of Media and Entertainment).

Michael Hein, Judy Van Hein, Patrick McCarthy, Mark Frame and Alexander Jackson, Department of Psychology, on the No. 1 national ranking in our Industrial-Organizational Psychology’s master’s degree program (College of Behavioral and Health Sciences).

You can view a pdf of the presentations here.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email