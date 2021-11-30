The Blue Raiders make their first bowl game since 2018 and will be competing in their second ever Bahamas Bowl.

At one point MTSU held a 1-3 record. Their bowl hopes looked grim but they finished out the year 5-3 after an important comeback win against Florida Atlantic the last week of the regular season.

MTSU’s defense has shined bright this year causing 31 turnovers as a team and recording 30 sacks. Their senior receiver duo Jarrin Pierce and Jimmy Marshall have combined for 11 touchdowns and 919 yards this year.

They will now take on Toledo Friday, December 17th at 11 AM on ESPN. This will be the first time these programs have ever faced off.