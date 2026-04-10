MTSU Positive Aging Conference on April 17 to Focus on Healthy Living Strategies

Registration is now open for Middle Tennessee State University’s Positive Aging Conference that will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 17.

Held in Miller Education Center at MTSU, located at 503 E. Bell St., the conference is sponsored by the MTSU Positive Aging Consortium and will feature guest speakers, on-site parking and meals for the $35 admittance price. Visit https://bit.ly/4bUfAHj to register. Registration is only online and closes Friday, April 10.

“The conference is geared for older adults because there are very, very few opportunities for them to really hear from experts about what they can do to help themselves age well,” said Deborah Lee, holder of the NHC Chair of Excellence in Nursing at MTSU and director of the Positive Aging Consortium.

By 2050, more than 80 million Americans will be age 65 or older, according to data from the not-for-profit Population Reference Bureau.

“We want to provide those aging adults with the information and resources for living longer, healthier lives,” Lee said.

Strategies for healthy aging

With longevity in mind, keynote speaker Cathy Maxwell will focus on “Aging Gracefully, Aging Powerfully: Strategies for Healthy Aging.” Maxwell is a former Vanderbilt University School of Nursing faculty member, where she co-chaired the Vanderbilt Center for Gerontological Nursing Excellence, and currently serves as the Robert L. and Joyce T. Rice Presidential Endowed Chair in Healthy Aging at the University of Utah. Her research focuses on trajectories of aging that lead to frailty.

“She will talk about the importance of understanding what happens inside our bodies as we age and use that knowledge to motivate people — especially to move more,” Lee explained. “Her research focuses on mitochondria, the cells that produce energy in the body. When we don’t use them, they decline over time, and without movement, the body doesn’t produce more. This is what we see in frailty. As people move less, they lose mitochondrial function and, as a result, energy, which contributes to overall decline.”

Maxwell has developed a program called MitoFit that translates this science into terms people can understand. By helping people see what’s happening inside their bodies when they’re inactive, the program highlights how detrimental it can be to their health.

Mia McNeil, state director for AARP Tennessee, will speak on “Age-friendly Cities and Communities” during the catered lunchtime meal.

“Last year, MTSU became the first higher-education institution in the state to be designated as an Age-Friendly University. And AARP has a whole initiative around making age-friendly communities,” Lee said. “She’s going to talk about what makes them age friendly.”

A series of four breakout sessions will follow the keynote address from 10:40-11:40 a.m. and then repeat after lunch from 1:15-2:15 p.m., so those who attend will be able to pick two topics that most interest them. The full conference agenda is available at https://bit.ly/4bHtJZH.

Featured speakers

Topics and presenters include:

• “Making the Most of Your Money as You Age.” Keith Gamble, Weatherford Chair of Finance at MTSU, and Kevin Fehr, president and CEO of Amada Senior Care, will give practical advice on how to use financial resources.

• “Strategies to Maintain a Healthy Brain and Body.” Jenny Kim, professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, will offer practical tips to support both physical and cognitive health.

• “Artificial Intelligence (AI): What Is It, How Can You Use It, and Identifying Scams.” Todd O’Neill, associate professor in the MTSU School of Journalism and Strategic Media, will give a clear explanation of what AI is and how to use it safely to avoid scams.

• “Empowering Communities for Longevity: Strategies from Blue Zones and Beyond.” Emma Davis, Chronic Disease Program director for the Tennessee Department of Health, will share the secrets behind Blue Zones (regions of the world where people live longer).

Conference doors will open at 8 a.m. The $35 registration fee includes a continental breakfast, lunch, reference materials and a gift bag. Free parking is available on East Bell Street across from the event venue. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.

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