MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU Police officers have begun using “cruise lights” while on patrol to enhance their visibility on campus.

The lights will be solid (non-flashing) blue mounted to the roof of patrol vehicles. Community members should be aware that they are not required to pull over or stop for a police vehicle displaying only “cruise lights.”

Flashing emergency lights and audible sirens and/or horns are a signal for motorist to pull to right side of the road.

“These cruise lights will be used to improve our visibility on campus, especially as we serve the campus community during the current COVID-19 crisis,” Police Chief Buddy Peaster said. “All members of the MTSU community should know that we at University Police remain committed to the mission of providing excellent law enforcement services at all times.”

MTSU Police Maj. Jason Morton noted that officers remain on campus 24 hours a day and are prepared to respond to emergencies and render assistance when needed. While MTSU has reduced on-campus staff to essential personnel, hundreds of students remain in campus housing facilities.

“It is our hope that displaying these lights will demonstrate our commitment to the university community and our dedication to help make the campus a safe place to live and learn,” Morton said. “Maintaining a safe campus is a community partnership.”

University Police officers are available on campus 24 hours a day. Officers are encouraged to take reports over the phone in order to reduce potential exposure to the coronavirus. Officers have been provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and are familiar with social distancing protocols, if face-to-face interaction is required, Morton noted.

University Police continues to provide Safety Escorts, Motorist Assistance, General Patrol and Emergency Response to anyone on campus. MTSU Police can be reached at 615-898-2424.

Information about MTSU’s response to the coronavirus is available at: https://www.mtsu.edu/coronavirus/.